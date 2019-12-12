Bay Area to get break in rain Sunday before stormy weather returns next week

Not as wet today but a better push tomorrow & Saturday before a few days without rain.https://t.co/iHNoYCAkeX#BayArea #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/q7PBHR1LAi — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 12, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Break from the rain? It's coming! (but it will be brief) ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has the wet weather timeline.Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the Bay Area will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale on Thursday, followed by more rain Friday and Saturday before we see a change in the weather."Enjoy Sunday, Monday and most of Tuesday, those will be our driest and coolest days before the rain returns," said Nicco.