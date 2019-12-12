Bay Area to get break in rain Sunday before stormy weather returns next week

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the Bay Area will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale on Thursday, followed by more rain Friday and Saturday before we see a change in the weather.
"Enjoy Sunday, Monday and most of Tuesday, those will be our driest and coolest days before the rain returns," said Nicco.
Not as wet today but a better push tomorrow & Saturday before a few days without rain.https://t.co/iHNoYCAkeX#BayArea #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/q7PBHR1LAi— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 12, 2019