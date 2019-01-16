Bay Area to get drenched with most intense storm in 12 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the entire Bay Area is likely to get hit with the most intense storm in 12 years, potentially bringing thunderstorms, damaging winds and mudslides to the region.
"Mother nature is going to unleash the full fury of this storm during the evening commute," said Nicco.
Wednesday's "Strong" storm is a 3 on the Storm Impact Scale. "It'll be a 'Major' storm 4 in some isolated part of the North Bay," said Nicco.
On Sunday, January 8, 2017, we experienced a 4-Major on the Storm Impact Scale. The difference then was that rivers flooded. We are not expecting that from this storm.
We have a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms that could produce winds up to 70 mph -- that's what makes this storm the most intense in more than a decade.
Wednesday's storm is likely to bring downpours, flooding on roads, downed trees and power lines.
"We have at least six watches or warnings, including a Flash Flood Watch, High Wind Warning, Gale Warning, High Surf Warning, Winter Storm Warning, Coast and Bay Flood Advisory for King Tides tomorrow morning," said Nicco.
