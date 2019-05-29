Crank up the heat? 80s and 90s in Bay Area forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you remember what 80 and 90 degree heat feels like?You will soon.Wednesday kicks off a series of hot weather days in the Bay Area before we surge into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday, according to ABC7 weather anchor Lisa Argen."Highs today include 80 in Walnut Creek, while Fairfield, Antioch, Concord and Pittsburg will hit 82," said Argen.Argen's Accuweather forecast shows minor cooling on Thursday before things heat up, again."Inland areas will hit 86 on Friday. It will be even warmer over the weekend with 88-degree heat on Saturday and Sunday," said Argen.The 7 day forecast shows the two warmest days of the week will be Monday and Tuesday when temperatures soar into the 90s."It will be 92 on Tuesday," said Argen.Make sure you take frequent breaks if you're working outside, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, find some shade or A/C to keep cool.Temperatures at the coast will be in the 60s, making it an ideal location to beat the heat.