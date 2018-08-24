WILDFIRE

Bay Area under another Spare the Air order, air quality improving in East Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

While air quality in the East Bay area appears to be improving, officials say there's still smoke in the air and residents should be careful. (KGO-TV)

By
ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) --
It's another Spare the Air day in the Bay Area. A lot of Bay Area residents were surprised to find it hard to see and breathe on Thursday and then woke up to much the same on Friday.

The South Bay is still in the danger zone, although the East Bay is getting better.

VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
EMBED More News Videos

No, that's not fog. The hazy conditions over the San Francisco Bay Area are because of smoke from wildfires nearby.



The Kippers were relieved when they saw Friday's skies and decided to head out on their morning walk. "We looked out and weren't sure if it was fog or smoke, it wasn't too bad. Sooner the better to get it over with," Alamo resident Bob Kipper said.

They didn't want to wait in case the afternoon looks like it did Thursday - orange and hazy. Julie arrived home at night from a trip and instantly noticed it.

"I flew into it, you could see this big layer of dark, icky looking stuff and that was last night about 7:30, 8...so yeah, it looked pretty ugly," Julie Kipper said.

RELATED: East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog

"I skipped a bike ride, blew in around noon and it reminded me of my trip to China," said Bob. "That's my scale of measuring air. It was pretty rough."

Friday morning's air may look better but there's still a mix of smoke and fog. That smoke is something you want to avoid if you can.

"Avoid any outdoor activities, especially if you suffer from a respiratory condition or are a child and an elderly person," said Bay Area Air Quality District's Sarah Zahedi.

Area high schools haven't made a decision about football games Friday night.

Get the latest weather updates here and recent stories and videos about the California wildfires here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherair qualitywildfiresmokesmokehealthSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseSan MateoMarin
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
AccuWeather Forecast: Smogust Continues!
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
WILDFIRE
Poor air quality forces cancellation of some Bay Area soccer practices
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
Santa Clara firefighters accuse Verizon of cutting of data in emergency situation
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More wildfire
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane triggers cancellations, delays at San Jose Airport
LIVE: Hurricane Lane brings catastrophic flooding to Hawaii
AccuWeather Forecast: Smogust Continues!
Poor air quality forces cancellation of some Bay Area soccer practices
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
United flight makes safe emergency landing at SFO after bird strike
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
LIVE: Hurricane Lane brings catastrophic flooding to Hawaii
Hurricane Lane triggers cancellations, delays at San Jose Airport
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old girl for walking her dog alone
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
Show More
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
San Jose's Independent Police Auditor resigns short of a year on job
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More News