Beautiful timelapse of 'Pink Moon' over Bay Bridge in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stargazers, listen up! The next and final supermoon of the year will take place on May 7 after a spectacular "Pink Moon" illuminated Tuesday night's sky. It was the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year.

In case you missed it, we put together a beautiful timelapse video of the celestial event. It shows the "Pink Moon" over the Bay Bridge in San Francisco on April 7.

People shared pictures of the moon illuminating their cities, but many noticed that it wasn't really pink. The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime.

According to Nasa, April's full moon was slightly closer to the Earth (about 0.1%) than the March full Moon was, so it was the "most super" of the full supermoons this year.
