WEATHER

BEFORE AND AFTER: Highway 101 in SoCal flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek

This before and after photo shows a section of Highway 101 washed out following a winter storm in Southern California. (Photo by SBCFireInfo/Twitter)

MONTECITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Southern California's first major winter storm triggered flooding and mudflows that forced the closure of Highway 101 Freeway in the Thomas Fire burn area.

RELATED: Death toll rises in Santa Barbara County as storm triggers mudflows

Fire officials in Montecito tweeted two photos of Highway 101 flooded out.

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue girl trapped in Montecito home amid powerful mudslide

Here's a look at before and after photos of Hwy 101 at the Olive Mill Road overpass with runoff water from Montecito Creek.

Use the slider in the middle of the image and move it left or right to see the difference.

Click here for the latest weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherHighway 101CHPcalifornia highway patrolfreewayfloodingrainstormstorm damagemudslidesevere weatherSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News