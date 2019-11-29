accuweather

December 2019 astronomy events: Geminid meteor shower, winter solstice

Keep an eye on the sky in December so you don't miss these exciting astronomy events:

The Geminid meteor shower will peak on the evening of Dec. 13-14. AccuWeather describes it as the best meteor shower of the year, saying it can bring up to 120 meteors per hour. This year, though, a full moon will contest the shower and could wash out the fainter meteors.

The December solstice will begin on Dec. 21, 2019, at 11:19 p.m. ET. That will usher in the beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer for the Southern Hemisphere.

On Dec. 26, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in the Middle East, southern India and parts of Indonesia. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is too far away to block the Sun entirely, leaving behind a ring of fire in the sky.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersolar eclipseaccuweatherwintereclipseu.s. & worldspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River event this weekend
Moon, Saturn to meet in night sky on Black Friday
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
From Dorian to Imelda, look back at 2019 hurricane season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
London police fatally shoot suspect in attack that killed 2
5 arrested after shots fired outside Fremont Target store
3 people wounded in Hague stabbing: Dutch police
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River event this weekend
3 apps to help you save money when online shopping
Show More
Residents assess damage after water main break in SF's Potrero Hill
Black Friday shoppers score deals at Livermore outlets
Some stores start Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving with pressure from online competition
Student accepted into 25 top universities
Sia surprises shoppers by paying for groceries
More TOP STORIES News