Best time to travel with another big snow storm heading toward the Sierra

If you are planning to head up to Tahoe for some skiing or snowboarding, you'll want to leave soon.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's happening again -- another big snow storm is heading toward the Sierra.

"We have a Winter Storm Warning that starts Tuesday night and it goes all the way through Thursday," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the Sierra could get up to 4 feet of fresh snow.

"It's going to be pretty heavy snow, a lot of moisture in it," said Nicco.

"If you are thinking about traveling up there, Tuesday is a great day," said Nicco. "Wednesday and Thursday is absolutely out of the question. I wouldn't even try it with that heavy snow falling."

Expect serious issues on the road.

"As we head toward Friday, the sun comes out, but there's always that possibility of black ice," said Nicco.

The weekend is looking a lot nicer.

"Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. It will be a fantastic time to drive up to the snow," said Nicco.

