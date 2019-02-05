Black ice concern overnight in the Bay Area

Snow was a widespread feature in our hills across the Bay Area. Daytime temperatures made it into the 40s causing some of that snow to melt.Tuesday night temperatures are quickly crashing into the 20s in many spots; any of that melted snow would turn into black ice on our roads.Black ice is not technically black. It is visually transparent, often showing the black pavement below and is very hard to see.Prime locations for black ice are bridges and overpasses along with tree-shaded parts of roads that don't get sunlight during the day.Take extra precaution behind the wheel.