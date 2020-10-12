Photos show dramatic contrast in CA wildfire smoke after month of firefighters' hard work

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What a difference a month can really make when it comes to our air quality in the Bay Area, with smoke from the past month of wildfires largely clearing out.Looking at satellite images over California one month ago on September 9th, thick smoke blankets much of the Golden State.This was the day skies turned orange across the Bay Area and our air quality hit the unhealthy category.Fast forward to today, where thanks to fire fighters working tirelessly around the clock to contain fires burning across California, you can see much of the smoke has disappeared.Not only bringing back our blue skies but our fresh air as well.