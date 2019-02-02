GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

DeMarcus Boogie Cousins says he released all his frustrations on game-changing slam dunk

EMBED </>More Videos

After a year of frustrations and Saturday night's game not quite going the way the Warriors hoped, Boogie unleashed an incredible dunk over Lakers player Kyle Kuzma. (KGO-TV and AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
After a year of frustrations and Saturday night's game not quite going the way the Golden State Warriors hoped, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins unleashed an incredible dunk over Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma.

MORE: Andre Iguodala pranks JaVale McGee while presenting him with Warriors' NBA championship ring

"It just happens I can still dunk a little bit," he said to ABC7's Mindi Bach after the game.



"I had some frustrating moments in the game tonight, you know the frustration over this past year. Everything bottled up and I kind of had a chance to release it."

The Warriors beat the Lakers 115-101.
See more stories and videos related to the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherNBAGolden State WarriorsLos Angeles LakersbasketballbuzzworthyOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Explosive DeMarcus Cousins dunk sparks Warriors in win over Lakers
Steve Kerr endorses Lakers fans' chants: 'They should want Klay'
Load management? Internet buzzing after LeBron James skips game vs. Warriors
Warriors push past LeBron-less Lakers for 115-101 win
More Golden State Warriors
WEATHER
Tourists, locals fight heavy rain and wind in SF
Andre Iguodala pranks JaVale McGee while presenting him with championship ring
Accuweather Forecast: Showers and gusty winds continue
Strong storm hits Bay Area with heavy rain, gusty wind
More Weather
Top Stories
Tourists, locals fight heavy rain and wind in SF
'Drag Queen Story Hour' to go on at East Bay library following criticism
Warriors push past LeBron-less Lakers for 115-101 win
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Accuweather Forecast: Showers and gusty winds continue
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Jared Goff remains close friends with high school teammates
Show More
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Load management? Internet buzzing after LeBron James skips game vs. Warriors
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings,' Maroon 5 faces backlash
Tom Brady's parents talk about going to 9th Super Bowl
More News