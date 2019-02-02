OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --After a year of frustrations and Saturday night's game not quite going the way the Golden State Warriors hoped, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins unleashed an incredible dunk over Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma.
"It just happens I can still dunk a little bit," he said to ABC7's Mindi Bach after the game.
"I had some frustrating moments in the game tonight, you know the frustration over this past year. Everything bottled up and I kind of had a chance to release it."
The Warriors beat the Lakers 115-101.
