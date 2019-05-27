Weather

Brrr! Holiday weekend brings winter-like weather to Bay Area

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A big Sunday surprise in the South Bay - it was hailing in San Jose.

The Memorial Day weekend weather was downright blustery at TreasureFest on Treasure Island. Many people were bundled up big time.

"It still feels like the fall and winter too," said Howard Spiva.

Adela Jacobson was waiting for customers at her Kona Ice truck.

"If not today, they'll be another sunny day, it's California," said Jacobson.



ABC7 News spotted Treasure Island Traffic Director Rich Michaels braving the elements and ready for anything.
"I'm ready, I've got my scarf, coat, and raincoat," said Michaels.

Freeway signs warned drivers about high winds on the Bay Bridge.

In Oakland's Jack London Square, Nazanin Uddin was trying keep her kids warm.

"We're having a great time, the kids just had some ice cream despite it being freezing!," said Uddin.

The 3rd annual "Knife Fight Gauntlet" cooking competition had a bit of a small turnout due to the weather but brought out some big appetites.



"We're warm in our hearts, we don't need that much warmth. It would have been nice with sun, but it was a good day," said chef Aaronette King.

