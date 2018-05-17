VOLCANO

Can you stop a lava flow? How people have tried in the past

EMBED </>More Videos

Many have tried to stop lava flows in the past, but it was ultimately a losing battle. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Is it possible to stop a lava flow? As AccuWeather points out, many have tried in the past.

The U.S. Air Force tried to bomb the lava tubes at Mauna Loa in 1935. Iceland tried to cool a lava flow with frigid cold seawater in 1973, and people also tried building barriers to divert the flow of the lava from Italy's Mount Etna in 1983.

While these are creative ways to slow down the flow, the United States Geological Survey says it's ultimately a losing battle. The best bet is to work proactively to protect communities potentially in the path of a lava flow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersevere weatheru.s. & worldhistoryvolcano
VOLCANO
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Hawaii lava bomb crashes through boat's roof, injures 23
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
New USGS video shows fast-moving lava from Kilauea
More volcano
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News