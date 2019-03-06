CHP responds to spin outs, overturned cars as South Bay hit by storm

Big Moody Curve on SB17 claims another victim.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The rain came during the morning commute on Wednesday and has stuck around in the South Bay.The California Highway Patrol was busy responding to spin outs, overturned cars and vehicles off the roadway.On southbound Highway 17, a Toyota pick-up truck ended up crashing at Big Moody Curve.It created a mess on the road with one lane blocked, but the driver was not hurt.In San Jose, officers picked up brooms to sweep away debris on Berryessa Road, including hundreds of potentially tire popping nails and screws.The mess came after a crash in the rain just after 5:30 a.m. that left a Chrysler 300 tangled up with a pick-up truck.Both drivers ended up being taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A female driver also ended up going to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene.