storm

CHP responds to spin outs, overturned cars as South Bay hit by storm

EMBED <>More Videos

The Bay Area is getting pounded by another storm. The heaviest and most widespread rain will fall this morning with thunderstorms possible tonight.

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The rain came during the morning commute on Wednesday and has stuck around in the South Bay.

The California Highway Patrol was busy responding to spin outs, overturned cars and vehicles off the roadway.

On southbound Highway 17, a Toyota pick-up truck ended up crashing at Big Moody Curve.


It created a mess on the road with one lane blocked, but the driver was not hurt.

In San Jose, officers picked up brooms to sweep away debris on Berryessa Road, including hundreds of potentially tire popping nails and screws.



The mess came after a crash in the rain just after 5:30 a.m. that left a Chrysler 300 tangled up with a pick-up truck.

Both drivers ended up being taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A female driver also ended up going to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene.



Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersan josesanta cruzfloodingtravelstormrainstorm damage
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Rain forces repairs to be postponed on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
South Bay hit with heavy rain overnight
Lightning strikes light up skies across SoCal
North Bay bracing for more flooding as new storm moves in
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Power outages cause Chevron Richmond refinery flaring, school closure
Firefighters battling 4-alarm structure fire in Vallejo
Warriors sign center Andrew Bogut
Sen. Martha McSally, ex-Air Force pilot, says officer raped her
R. Kelly to return to jail for failing to pay child support
Accuweather Forecast: Rain then showers today and tomorrow
Show More
Man and deputy who saved him cross paths 12 years later for long overdue reunion
Baby's unusual name causes social media frenzy
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
FDA allows treatment of depression with club drug's cousin
More TOP STORIES News