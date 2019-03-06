CHP responds to spin outs, overturned cars as South Bay hit by storm

The California Highway Patrol was busy responding to spin outs, overturned cars and vehicles off the roadway.
On southbound Highway 17, a Toyota pick-up truck ended up crashing at Big Moody Curve.
Big Moody Curve on SB17 claims another victim.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 6, 2019
Driver wasn’t hurt. pic.twitter.com/NEjhnZd68Q
It created a mess on the road with one lane blocked, but the driver was not hurt.
In San Jose, officers picked up brooms to sweep away debris on Berryessa Road, including hundreds of potentially tire popping nails and screws.
Berryessa Road closed at Morril Avenue due to crash.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 6, 2019
Screws from truck spilled into road and officers trying to clean them up.
Both drivers taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One arrested on suspicion of DUI & trying to flee scene. pic.twitter.com/rc3ej8ZoDM
The mess came after a crash in the rain just after 5:30 a.m. that left a Chrysler 300 tangled up with a pick-up truck.
Both drivers ended up being taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A female driver also ended up going to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene.
Cue the 🌈 pic.twitter.com/sTuuuImzdH— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 6, 2019
