CHP warns of black ice on roads in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --The Santa Cruz Mountains saw snow on Tuesday. Today there is concern about the possibility of ice on the road.
Well that was fun while the snow lasted. Keep in mind, we may have some ice on the roadways tonight and into the morning. Thank you @CaltransD5 for all your help. pic.twitter.com/Xw7dyV9jC1— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 6, 2019
Black ice can blend into the road making it hard to detect.
The USDA has some tips for driving on black ice.
Know where to expect it, like on bridges, overpasses and the road beneath overpasses.
Drivers on Highway 17 know it often pops up around Lexington Reservoir heading into Los Gatos.
If you do hit black ice, remain calm and do as little as possible. Don't brake and keep the wheel straight.
If you do feel your back end of the car sliding, gently turn the wheel in that direction.
