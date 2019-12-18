Christmas Forecast: Atmospheric River to drench Bay Area this weekend, more rain developing Dec. 25

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Christmas forecast for the Bay Area shows the weekend before December 25 is going to be a wet one.
"A big travel weekend is coming and we have an Atmospheric River on the way," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the entire Bay Area will get soaked with three consecutive days of rain.
On Saturday, the Bay Area will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, followed by more rain Sunday and Monday.
"Light to moderate rain will move into the North Bay Saturday between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. before it spreads south Saturday afternoon and early evening hours," said Nicco. "By Sunday morning, we are looking at left over showers that will continue into Sunday afternoon. It will be a little quieter overnight into Monday morning. Our best chances of wet weather will be near the ocean on Monday afternoon."
Nicco says the Atmospheric River event could bring more than an inch of rain to some cities, including Novato, Mountain View, and Santa Rosa.
"Christmas Eve looks dry with rain developing Christmas Day," said Nicco.
