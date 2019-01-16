WEATHER

Flooding shuts down Civic Center BART station in San Francisco

A BART train arrives at Civic Center station in San Francisco in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's Civic Center Station is currently closed due to flooding on the platform, according to BART officials.

An issue on the Muni platform was leaking water onto the BART platform, officials said.

Engineers are on scene working to fix the issue along with BART personnel.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingBARTtransportationpublic transportationrainstormSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Here's a look at what's closed, what's staying open amid Bay Area storm
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 coverage of massive storm in Bay Area
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Expert: Bay Area to get drenched with its most intense storm in 12 years
More Weather
Top Stories
Expert: Bay Area to get drenched with its most intense storm in 12 years
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 coverage of massive storm in Bay Area
Preparations being made as heavy rainfall and high winds take aim at Bay Area
3.4 magnitude earthquake, 2 aftershocks strike Piedmont
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Driver killed after getting pinned by his own garbage truck in Daly City
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Show More
Storm triggering early problems on North Bay roadways
19-vehicle crash in SoCal leaves dozens injured
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
How do you recover from hydroplaning?
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
More News