SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco's Civic Center Station is currently closed due to flooding on the platform, according to BART officials.
An issue on the Muni platform was leaking water onto the BART platform, officials said.
Engineers are on scene working to fix the issue along with BART personnel.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.
Here is what we know: Civic Center Station is currently CLOSED due to flooding on the platform. An issue on the @sfmta_muni platform was leaking water to our platform. Muni engineers are on scene to fix the issue. BART personnel are on scene too. Will continue to update you here. https://t.co/2TDgkWx59D— SFBART (@SFBART) January 16, 2019