Orionid meteor shower: Clear skies makes for excellent viewing conditions in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Look up! Shooting stars from Halley's Comet will soon light up the Bay Area sky. ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says one of the best meteor showers of the year will be visible from the Bay Area Monday night.
"The Orionid meteor shower will be most active after midnight and before sunrise at 7 a.m.," said Tuma.
It will produce between 10 and 20 shooting stars every hour, according to Tuma. You won't need a telescope or binoculars.
"We have clear skies, no matter where you live, you'll be able to see it from around the bay, the coast and inland," said Tuma.
The event is "considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year," according to NASA. Orionid meteors are known for their brightness and for their speed.
"What you want to do to view this shower is look toward the south-eastern horizon," said Tuma. "You want to move away from bright lights and you also want to let your eyes adjust to the darkness, which can take about 10 minutes."
