Cold weather in Lake Tahoe triggers black ice alert

Do not brake or brake suddenly, it will cause your car to slide



If you feel your car is slipping, take your foot off the accelerator and keep your steering wheel straight to avoid losing control

If you are headed to the Sierra, watch out for black ice.The Placer County Sheriff's Office posted a Black Ice Alert on its Facebook page, along with a message."We're getting down to the teens around Lake Tahoe! It has been foggy and misty overnight, which means black ice is coating the roadways," said the Placer County Sheriff's Office.Black ice is usually transparent and causes roadways to become very slippery. No matter what kind of tires you have, they will slide on black ice, said the Facebook post.The Placer County Sheriff's Office is urging motorists to drive carefully, and shared a few tips to avoid spinning out: