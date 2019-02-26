Crews responding to mudslide along Russian River; at least 1 woman possibly trapped

Word of massive mudslide in Monte Rio with possible women trapped. Confirmed by Monte Rio Fire. #abc7now. en route — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019

Have seen slide outside Monte Rio. Volunteer tells us rescue in progress.

Mud blocks road. Fire Department just arriving. Walking in. #abc7now #guerneville — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019

Crews are responding to a massive mudslide in Monte Rio, along the Russian River, according to fire officials.ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman has seen the slide and a volunteer says a rescue is in progress.Mud has closed Bohemian Highway in both directions.