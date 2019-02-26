WEATHER

Crews responding to mudslide along Russian River; at least 1 woman possibly trapped

A flooded Russian River is pictured from the Monte Rio Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (@sonomasheriff/Twitter)

MONTE RIO, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are responding to a massive mudslide in Monte Rio, along the Russian River, according to fire officials.

RELATED: Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River in Sonoma County

ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman has seen the slide and a volunteer says a rescue is in progress.

Mud has closed Bohemian Highway in both directions.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
