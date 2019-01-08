Crews from the Ross Valley Sanitary District say a tremendous amount of water was coming out of one of their sewer lines during Sunday's downpour.Officials are hoping to avoid a disgusting scene when an estimated 100,000 gallons of wastewater poured into San Anselmo's Morningside neighborhood during Sunday's rainstorm, which overwhelmed a sewer pipe replacement project."When the water started to rise we went out to move our cars, it wasn't until later we found out it was raw sewage, and it's happened before," said a neighbor who declined to give her name."Obviously it's a tragedy when raw sewage gets into our creeks and into the Bay," said neighbor Cynthia Sawtell.Signs have been posted around the neighborhood, warning of the sewage spill.Crews contracted by the Ross Valley Sanitary District were working fast Tuesday afternoon, installing giant pumps to keep stormwater out of the sewer pipes.The Sanitary District's General Manager was apologetic."For this to happen, we fell short of our standard and our mission, so we're going to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Ross Valley Sanitary District General Manager, Steve Moore.Moore says the sewage spill is under investigation.