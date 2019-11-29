Driving in the Sierra for Thanksgiving weekend? Leave now or postpone your trip

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If your Thanksgiving holiday weekend travels involve driving over the Sierra, you might want to consider leaving Friday or postponing travel until next week.Heavy wet snow is forecast in the region over the weekend, making driving conditions treacherous along Interstate 80, Highway 50, and along other mountain passes.A strong winter storm is expected to arrive at 10 a.m. Saturday bringing three to four feet of snow in higher elevations like Donner Pass, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.He advises motorists to stay off the roads Sunday into Monday because of winter storm conditions that will bring blowing, blinding snow and road closures.Drivers are advised to bring snow chains, pay attention to road closure announcements, and prepare for winter driving conditions.