Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --There's a big warning for anyone heading to Bay Area beaches this weekend. Remnants of a far-off hurricane is bringing dangerous surf conditions and riptides to the coast.
"It's super dangerous for sure," said Jessica Pegueno from Napa, who is keeping a close eye on her two sons sampling the water at Ocean Beach. She wants both of them to stay on the sand.
RELATED: Eagle eyed lifeguard rescues drowning child in wave pool
"It's not safe," she said. "See how the water and tide comes in...it will suck you in."
Swimming is never recommended at Ocean Beach, this weekend especially.
Captain Frank Hsieh from San Francisco's fire department rescue unit says remnants of Hurricane Fabio near Baja is churning the Pacific, creating beach hazards from Monterey to Sonoma. "These conditions create rip currents, strong offshore currents and sneaker waves."
Lifeguards are advising people to stay out of the water. Surfers are still out at their own risk, taking advantage of big waves in Santa Cruz.
RELATED: Woman drowns trying to save children near Half Moon Bay
"it will couple the effects of the current, pulls me north. Right now there's an incoming tide," said surfer Rick Tanimura.
Earlier this week, a woman from Pleasanton died trying to save two children who got swept away at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay. A wave knocked her into the water.
The children were eventually rescued.
Firefighters say the surf can be treacherous, and to never turn your back on it -- especially this weekend.
The beach hazard warning is scheduled to last through Saturday afternoon.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.