WEATHER

Dangerous winds prompting some Tahoe ski resorts to close

Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe on Monday, December 31, 2018. (KGO-TV)

LAKE TAHOE (KGO) --
If you were hoping to ring in 2019 on the slopes -- you may be out of luck.

It's not snow, but the wind that's forcing some Tahoe ski resorts to close.

VIDEO: Watch you AccuWeather forecast

Heavenly Mountain Resort posted a message on its website, saying it's closed for the day due to high winds.



Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is also being impacted.

"A cold front and gusty winds up to 100 mph are affecting lift status," said Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on its website.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Lake Tahoe, which is in effect from 7 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. PST Tuesday.
-- Winds: Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
-- Wave Heights: 2 to 4 feet, highest over the mid lake waters to western shores.
-- Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowwindwind damageski reportskiingsnow stormCaliforniaLake TahoeNevada
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine, breezes increase today
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Christmas Eve brings rain to Bay Area, roadway headaches and accidents
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
Bay Area residents offered free public transportation for New Year's Eve
Raiders hiring NFL Network's Mike Mayock as new GM, ESPN sources say
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Group of college football fanatics living on South Bay billboard down to two
California pet stores to be only allowed to sell rescue animals
Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine, breezes increase today
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com
Show More
American being monitored in US after potential exposure to Ebola virus in Congo
Raiders to London? Reports say team may play 2019 home games overseas
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
Partial government shutdown hitting some Bay Area National Parks hard
Man arrested for attempting to steal 70-foot yacht in SoCal
More News