Dangerous winds prompting some Tahoe ski resorts to close

LAKE TAHOE (KGO) --If you were hoping to ring in 2019 on the slopes -- you may be out of luck.
It's not snow, but the wind that's forcing some Tahoe ski resorts to close.
Heavenly Mountain Resort posted a message on its website, saying it's closed for the day due to high winds.
Many #Tahoe resorts not opening or delayed due to dangerous winds. Check out swaying camera & lift chairs @skiheavenly #timelapse pic.twitter.com/KhJO83f9SU— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 31, 2018
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is also being impacted.
"A cold front and gusty winds up to 100 mph are affecting lift status," said Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on its website.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Lake Tahoe, which is in effect from 7 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. PST Tuesday.
-- Winds: Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
-- Wave Heights: 2 to 4 feet, highest over the mid lake waters to western shores.
-- Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
