WEATHER

Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the San Francisco Bay shoreline and the Santa Clara Valley until 8 a.m. this morning.

Meteorologists advise that fog has limited visibility to a 1/4-mile in some areas. Motorists are advised to slow down, use low beams and leave plenty of distance ahead of them on the roadways.

Meteorologists at the regional weather service office in Monterey said the advisory could be extended if the fog doesn't dissipate by the 8 a.m. hour.

VIDEO: Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.


