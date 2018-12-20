Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the San Francisco Bay shoreline and the Santa Clara Valley until 8 a.m. this morning.
Meteorologists advise that fog has limited visibility to a 1/4-mile in some areas. Motorists are advised to slow down, use low beams and leave plenty of distance ahead of them on the roadways.
Meteorologists at the regional weather service office in Monterey said the advisory could be extended if the fog doesn't dissipate by the 8 a.m. hour.
Dense Fog Advisory just issued for parts of #BayArea this morning. #fog @AlexisABC7 pic.twitter.com/A5j9WND7GB— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 20, 2018
#fog as thick as peanut butter this morning. #commute @AlexisABC7 pic.twitter.com/iFrmJXftdy— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 20, 2018
