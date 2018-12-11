WEATHER

Dense fog returns Wednesday creating hazardous driving conditions

The dense fog from Tuesday morning makes a return to the Bay Area Wednesday morning with severely reduced visibility for morning commuters. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The dense fog from Tuesday morning makes a return to the Bay Area Wednesday morning with severely reduced visibility for morning commuters.

The early projections show that the worst visibility will be in the East Bay and South Bay Valleys.

RELATED: Dense Tule Fog impacts millions in Bay Area, Central Valley

In San Ramon and Antioch visibility around 6:00 a.m. is expected to be at less than a mile.

The Peninsula and San Francisco are also expected to face low visibility conditions.

RELATED: Fog may have been factor in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fremont, police say

Officials remind drivers that in low visibility conditions like that to reduce your speed and never use the high beams on your car as that can actually make it harder to see.

For the latest on the current weather conditions go here.
