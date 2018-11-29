WEATHER

Drought map shows recent storm has not helped conditions in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Our recent rain hasn't done much to help drought conditions. (KGO-TV)

Our recent rain hasn't done much to help drought conditions. It remains to be seen what this storm will do.

RELATED: NOAA forecasting mild-winter for the Bay area

April was our last significant rainfall, and, according to our drought map, much of the Northern Part of the state still wasn't in a drought - thanks to rain in 2017.

RELATED: Bay Area enters minor drought stage, may get worse

As of Thursday's rainfall, much of the state is light orange, which is considered moderate drought conditions.



For more information on the drought, you can check out the U.S. Drought Monitor website.

For the latest on the current weather conditions go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathercaliforniadroughtbay areastormrainCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
VIDEO: Bay Area hit by heavy rain, lightning, flooding
South Bay freeway flooding triggers multiple accidents
Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers continue overnight
VIDEO: Rainbow captured off San Mateo Co. coastline
More Weather
Top Stories
Napa girl surprised by response from Warriors' Curry
What could wildfire smoke do to our bodies long-term?
Report shows weapons used in Yountville shooting bought legally
Camp Fire: Flooding hits Butte County area scarred by wildfire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Crews in Oakland work overtime to keep sewage treatment plant from overflowing
Benioff to turn SF hotel into housing for homeless
Record breaking year for Michelin starred restaurants in San Francisco
Show More
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers continue overnight
South Bay freeway flooding triggers multiple accidents
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
More News