heat

East Bay communities find ways to beat the heat

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- From four-legged friends to people without air conditioning, everyone is looking to beat the heat on Tuesday - especially in the inland communities, where the heat is expected to be more intense than around the bay.

Watch the video above for Amy Hollyfield's full report.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwalnut creekheatforecastheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Record heat scorches Europe, Notre Dame collapse concerns
Bay Area set to sizzle this weekend
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News