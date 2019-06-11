WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- From four-legged friends to people without air conditioning, everyone is looking to beat the heat on Tuesday - especially in the inland communities, where the heat is expected to be more intense than around the bay.
Watch the video above for Amy Hollyfield's full report.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
East Bay communities find ways to beat the heat
HEAT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News