STORM

Flooding in Novato forces shelter-in-place order, street closures

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
Novato police have closed several streets and issued at least one shelter-in-place order in the city early Thursday morning due to flooding across the city in the midst of a severe winter storm.

Residents in Paper Mill Creek Court have been told to stay inside their homes due to "significant" flooding, a police dispatcher confirmed. Police weren't able to verify how serious the flooding is or if evacuations are taking place.

RADAR: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

In addition, police said the following streets are closed: South Novato Boulevard between Nave and Lark courts, Simmons Lane from San Marin Drive to Lesse Lane and all of Commercial Boulevard.

No further information is immediately available.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damagemarin countyfloodingshelter in placeNovato
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Emergency crews respond after mudslide hits Sausalito homes
Mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains leads to overnight traffic impacts
Storm floods Marin County roads, forcing closures
When will the rain stop?
More storm
WEATHER
Emergency crews respond after mudslide hits Sausalito homes
Mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains leads to overnight traffic impacts
Storm floods Marin County roads, forcing closures
Accuweather Forecast: Another round of rain
More Weather
Top Stories
Emergency crews respond after mudslide hits Sausalito homes
Storm floods Marin County roads, forcing closures
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Storm topples trees, causes mudslides on the Peninsula
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains leads to overnight traffic impacts
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
SF Fire Commissioner asking department to reconsider the ousting of fire cat Edna
Show More
Storm system dumps several inches of snow in Redding
Accuweather Forecast: Another round of rain
Lillard has 29 in Blazers' chippy 129-107 win over Warriors
BART on its way to San Jose
North Bay Rain: A rough day on the roads
More News