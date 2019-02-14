Flooding in Novato forces shelter-in-place order, street closures

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --Novato police have closed several streets and issued at least one shelter-in-place order in the city early Thursday morning due to flooding across the city in the midst of a severe winter storm.
Residents in Paper Mill Creek Court have been told to stay inside their homes due to "significant" flooding, a police dispatcher confirmed. Police weren't able to verify how serious the flooding is or if evacuations are taking place.
RADAR: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
In addition, police said the following streets are closed: South Novato Boulevard between Nave and Lark courts, Simmons Lane from San Marin Drive to Lesse Lane and all of Commercial Boulevard.
No further information is immediately available.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- VIDEO: A rare sight in the Bay Area - snow-covered hillsides and mountains!
- Snow blankets Bay Area peaks
- Fresh snowfall on Mount Diablo captivates Bay Area snow seekers