Emergency crews respond after mudslide hits Sausalito homes

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --A mudslide has reportedly struck multiple homes in Sausalito.
The residents are trapped in their homes on Crescent Avenue and Sausalito Boulevard.
