Enjoy the dry weekend, Bay area! New storm system coming Monday

Enjoy the weekend because ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the Bay Area may get soaked with 3 to 4 consecutive days of rain, starting on Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
New video shows the sea lions at Pier 39 enjoying the sunshine and you should too because it's all going to change next week.

"As we go through the weekend the clouds are going to increase and Monday the storm door could open," said Nicco.

On Monday, the Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, followed by more rain on Tuesday and scattered showers on Wednesday.

If the forecast holds, expect flooding across the North Bay.

"We use two different models to forecast that many days out. They both show rain for the North Bay. One shows a typical storm with no flooding, the other shows heavy rain and the potential for severe flooding," said Nicco. "As we get closer to Monday, we've got to pinpoint exactly where this rain is going to fall and how much."

So, chances are you'll stay dry Saturday and Sunday, but you'll need your umbrella next week.

