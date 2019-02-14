Evacuation orders lifted in San Jose after Flood Warning

ALL EVACUATION ORDERS HAVE BEEN LIFTED IN SAN JOSE.

San Jose spokesperson says rivers and creeks have crested and are going down.

Here’s a look at Guadalupe River at Alma Avenue Bridge. pic.twitter.com/2hQlLSEtkp — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019

Attention San Jose residents- if you need assistance evacuating due to potential flooding call the City of San Jose at 408-535-3500

Evacuation center set up at Willow Glen Community Center. Pets welcome. pic.twitter.com/moPIycKwUb — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019

EVACUATION ORDER IN SAN JOSÉ- pic.twitter.com/QlrSwA4eEp — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019

This neighborhood in Willow Glen is being evacuated. Evacuations taking place on area streets including Glacier and Courtyard Drives. pic.twitter.com/oqckxPOfAX — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

All evacuation orders have been lifted in San Jose after a Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service. A San Jose spokesperson says rivers and creeks have crested and are going down.The order impacted residents along the Guadalupe River area from Willow Glen Way to Atlanta Avenue. Police were also advising residenst to evacuate in the Ross Creek area.The city of San Jose is advising residents to call 408-535-3500 with any questions or concerns.