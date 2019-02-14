Evacuation orders lifted in San Jose after Flood Warning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --All evacuation orders have been lifted in San Jose after a Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service. A San Jose spokesperson says rivers and creeks have crested and are going down.
The order impacted residents along the Guadalupe River area from Willow Glen Way to Atlanta Avenue. Police were also advising residenst to evacuate in the Ross Creek area.
The city of San Jose is advising residents to call 408-535-3500 with any questions or concerns.
ALL EVACUATION ORDERS HAVE BEEN LIFTED IN SAN JOSE.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019
Here’s a look at Guadalupe River at Alma Avenue Bridge. pic.twitter.com/2hQlLSEtkp
Attention San Jose residents- if you need assistance evacuating due to potential flooding call the City of San Jose at 408-535-3500— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019
Evacuation center set up at Willow Glen Community Center. Pets welcome. pic.twitter.com/moPIycKwUb
EVACUATION ORDER IN SAN JOSÉ- pic.twitter.com/QlrSwA4eEp— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019
This neighborhood in Willow Glen is being evacuated. Evacuations taking place on area streets including Glacier and Courtyard Drives. pic.twitter.com/oqckxPOfAX— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019
