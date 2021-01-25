Evacuation warnings issued in parts of Santa Cruz County ahead of storm, atmospheric river

The area under the evacuation warning are areas of San Lorenzo Valley and the north coast of Santa Cruz County.
WATCH LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from eight to 12 inches of rain over the course of the storm.
Evacuation Warnings Issued for Areas in Santa Cruz County— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 25, 2021
Please see this link for information: https://t.co/FAz2DI6NWD pic.twitter.com/cDIrmyQAKI
An atmospheric river will impact the Bay Area Tuesday through Thursday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma. This is the first real threat this winter for debris flows over our area burn scars from the 2020 wildfire season.
RELATED: San Francisco Bay Area rain: Strongest storm of season to slam region with flooding rain, even snow this week
A Flash Flood Watch will begin Tuesday afternoon in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountain.