Moderate to poor air quality, gusty winds in North, East Bay Valleys amid Glass Fire

RED FLAG WARNING reissued for the North Bay mountains effective immediately and valid through 6am Sunday.



Todays clearing smoke allowed for very hot, dry conditions to develop in N Bay. Gusty northwest winds returned with the sharp temperature gradient. #GlassFire @CALFIRELNU — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 3, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Northwest winds are providing some cooling Saturday along the coast with a little more moisture in the air.This is some good news but there still is a whole lot of smoke and haze in our atmosphere today.High level smoke at about 4,000 feet will continue to adversely affect our air quality today.Sensors are indicating moderate to poor air quality in the North and East Bay Valleys.In addition, gusty winds up to 30 mph will continue to fan the flames of the Glass Fire making for another day of critical fire weather despite the slightly cooler coastal temperatures and wind shift today.A Red Flag Warning has been reissued for the North Bay mountains overnight as warm, dry and locally gusty conditions persist, the National Weather Service announced on Saturday afternoon.Sunday will be cooler everywhere and winds should bring better moisture content in the early morning and overnight even in the hills, but air quality will still be hazyAir Quality will slowly improve as breezy south winds take over to start the work week.A significant pattern change is still anticipated the end of the week for possible rain and temperatures below season averages.