Moderate to poor air quality, gusty winds in North, East Bay Valleys amid Glass Fire

This is some good news but there still is a whole lot of smoke and haze in our atmosphere today.
High level smoke at about 4,000 feet will continue to adversely affect our air quality today.
RELATED: 'Worst day in the forecast': Bay Area getting hit with smoke, heat, dangerous winds
Sensors are indicating moderate to poor air quality in the North and East Bay Valleys.
In addition, gusty winds up to 30 mph will continue to fan the flames of the Glass Fire making for another day of critical fire weather despite the slightly cooler coastal temperatures and wind shift today.
A Red Flag Warning has been reissued for the North Bay mountains overnight as warm, dry and locally gusty conditions persist, the National Weather Service announced on Saturday afternoon.
RED FLAG WARNING reissued for the North Bay mountains effective immediately and valid through 6am Sunday.— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 3, 2020
Todays clearing smoke allowed for very hot, dry conditions to develop in N Bay. Gusty northwest winds returned with the sharp temperature gradient. #GlassFire @CALFIRELNU
Sunday will be cooler everywhere and winds should bring better moisture content in the early morning and overnight even in the hills, but air quality will still be hazy
RELATED: 'You can cut it with a knife': Thick smoke keeping Bay Area temperatures cooler during trifecta of dangerous weather
Air Quality will slowly improve as breezy south winds take over to start the work week.
A significant pattern change is still anticipated the end of the week for possible rain and temperatures below season averages.
