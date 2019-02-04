SNOW

Expectation of snow forces closure of road to Mount Diablo

The road to Mt. Diablo is seen on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (KGO-TV)

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The gate along the road that leads up to the summit of Mt. Diablo was shut tight Monday afternoon in anticipation of low snow levels in the afternoon and evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas above 1,000 feet, including the East Bay hills and Mt. Diablo, which rises to 3,849 feet at its peak.

RELATED: Snow falls on Mt. Hamilton with dusting possible on other Bay Area peaks

Rangers expect that some people will drive up to enjoy the snow, but warn that cars will not be allowed to drive to the top, parking below is limited and that the park itself will close at sunset.

Several inches of snow could fall by Tuesday morning.

