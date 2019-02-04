Expectation of snow forces closure of road to Mount Diablo

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --The gate along the road that leads up to the summit of Mt. Diablo was shut tight Monday afternoon in anticipation of low snow levels in the afternoon and evening.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas above 1,000 feet, including the East Bay hills and Mt. Diablo, which rises to 3,849 feet at its peak.
Rangers expect that some people will drive up to enjoy the snow, but warn that cars will not be allowed to drive to the top, parking below is limited and that the park itself will close at sunset.
Several inches of snow could fall by Tuesday morning.
#HAPPENINGNOW Here’s the view from the summit of #MtDiablo at 3849 feet elevation. Road closed to public at 3000 ft. So far only a light dusting of snow, but plenty cold...and windy. @DrewTumaABC7 @SandhyaABC7 @LiveDoppler7 #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/c9T0Sora9X— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 4, 2019
#HAPPENINGNOW The gate that leads to the summit of #MtDiablo locked up in anticipation of low snow levels this afternoon and evening. This is just below 3000 ft. No snow yet... @DrewTumaABC7 @LiveDoppler7 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/40UTjGvQKo— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 4, 2019