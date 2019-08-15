Extreme heat brings extreme misery to the East Bay

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Wednesday's extreme heat was brutal, especially in the East Bay where many residents, even firefighters were tested.
Contra Costa County Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire on Bamboo Court in Concord which quickly spread to the attic. Smoke was seen pouring from the roof, the firefight was happening just as temps reached a scorching 104 degrees. The chief was taking no chances with his crew.
"We were making sure our people were not showing signs of heat stress. We'll pull them aside, or send them back to the station," said Contra Costa County Fire Battalion Chief, Vito Impastato.
Firefighters were keeping cool with lots of water. Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, luckily no one inside the home was hurt.
In Danville, a barbershop lost power Wednesday afternoon along with several thousand other customers. PG&E said the outage was heat-related, the utility was working to restore power.
For many, it was just too hot.
'I don't like it, I should be inside with the air conditioning," said Alicia Azzolini in Concord.
In Pittsburg, the first day of school was a bummer for students at Highlands Elementary.
School was canceled because the installation of new classroom AC units wasn't complete.
Ice Cream was a must-have for folks in downtown Walnut Creek. For Rizzo the dog, Ice was a must-have to cool down.
"I have to give a shout out to Starbucks for the cup of ice to give to Rizzo for relief from the heat. I feel sorry for all the animals in this heat," said Rizzo's owner June Hunz.
