WEATHER

Eyewall of Hurricane Florence begins to reach North Carolina Coast.

The National Hurricane Center says the eyewall of Hurricane Florence is beginning to reach the North Carolina Coast.

As of 1 a.m. PT, Florence was 30 miles east of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its forward movement was 6 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended 90 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds up to 195 miles.

Forecasters said conditions will deteriorate as the storm pushes ashore early Friday near the North Carolina-South Carolina line and makes its way slowly inland.
