Eyewall of Hurricane Florence begins to reach North Carolina Coast.

The National Hurricane Center says the eyewall of Hurricane Florence is beginning to reach the North Carolina Coast.As of 1 a.m. PT, Florence was 30 miles east of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its forward movement was 6 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended 90 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds up to 195 miles.Forecasters said conditions will deteriorate as the storm pushes ashore early Friday near the North Carolina-South Carolina line and makes its way slowly inland.