Weather

February Forecast: Will rain return this month?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Will we see any rain in the month of February? The short answer is, it's looking less and less likely.

The first 10 days we have not seen a single drop of rain. Storms continue to dodge us with the storm track well to our north.

RELATED: Record-breaking heat in Antarctica prompts new concerns about climate change

The reason being high pressure is anchored right off of our coastline. It deflects storms away from the Bay Area and is unlikely to move into next week.

In fact the National Weather Service tweeted Monday that the Arctic Oscillation hit a record value today.



Simply, whenever the Arctic Oscillation is in positive territory in the winter, warmer and drier weather is often forecast along the West Coast.

That value hit a record positive value today meaning it is unlikely we will see this pattern change to a stormier one in the near future.

RELATED: Why iguanas are falling out of trees as temperatures drop in South Florida

Rainfall deficits are running well over 6" for much of the Bay Area this storm season.

The Climate Prediction Center is betting our dry pattern will stay in place through the third week of February, forecasting below average rainfall through the 24th.

Go here for the latest weather news and forecast where you live.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheroaklandsan franciscosan joserainforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Public Works director Mohammed Nuru resigns following arrest
Cleanup underway in Castro Valley following powerful wind storm
Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Watch 'The Middies' Tuesday on ABC7's 'Midday Live'
Democrats make final push in New Hampshire
Show More
7 things to know about coronavirus
Passion drives story telling for 3 Bay Area filmmakers
Obama-produced documentary wins Oscar
Cute encounter between dolphin, service dog caught on camera
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
More TOP STORIES News