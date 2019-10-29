Fierce, dangerous winds expected near Kincade Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a 24 hour break from fierce, offshore winds, another round of dangerous gusts will ramp up Tuesday night near the Kincade Fire.As the sun goes down winds will begin gusting over 20 mph and are expected to gust higher early in the morning Wednesday.Highest peaks in the North Bay could see wind gusts as high as 65 mph.Firefighters are watching the 101 corridor very closely for any new fires that could potentially start because of these winds carrying embers elsewhere.By Wednesday midday the winds will drop dramatically leading to a calm afternoon and evening.A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.