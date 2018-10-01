STORM

First rain of season delights, surprises many in North Bay

The Bay Area's first rain of the season was welcomed by many but seemed to take others by surprise. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
October started off wet in San Rafael on Monday and rain started falling downtown after 6 p.m.

"I wasn't expecting it. I don't mind the rain," said Elizabeth Del Greco from San Rafael.

The staff at Chase Ace Hardware scrambled to cover their display of pumpkins from the downpour to prevent them from rotting.

Inside, rain gear like tarps were selling fast.

"I have an outdoor sofa I need to cover but it's too late... I blew it," said Steve Harnsberger from San Anselmo.

Police remind drivers how to navigate through rain slick roadways. Rule one -- don't tailgate the car in front of you.

"What we find is reaction time is delayed a little bit, the roads are wet, cars start to slide and that's when we see collisions," said Commander Aaron Johnson from the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety.

Fire officials say just because it's raining doesn't mean fire season is over.

"After the rain goes away, fuels will dry and we'll be back in same situation we were a few days earlier," said Mill Valley Fire Chief, Scott Barnes.

