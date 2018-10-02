STORM

First rain of season triggers chaotic commute in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

The first significant rain of the season is now falling in the Bay Area. While this isn't the strongest storm, several accidents have been reported on the roads. (KGO-TV)

By
The storm has created a chaotic commute for drivers on Bay Area roadways. The CHP is reminding drivers to be safe after several accidents were reported on slick roadways.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

A car was badly damaged in a rollover accident on northbound Highway 101 near Petaluma Boulevard. No injuries were reported. Moderate rain was falling at the time of the crash, but the cause is under investigation.


Police remind drivers how to navigate through rain-slick roadways. Rule one -- don't tailgate the car in front of you.

"What we find is reaction time is delayed a little bit, the roads are wet, cars start to slide and that's when we see collisions," said Commander Aaron Johnson from the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety.

VIDEO: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

Fire officials say just because it's raining doesn't mean fire season is over.

"After the rain goes away, fuels will dry and we'll be back in the same situation we were a few days earlier," said Mill Valley Fire Chief Scott Barnes.

See maps, drive times and resources on our traffic page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormrainwindstorm damagetraffic accidentSan RafaelSan JoseSan MateoSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Storm causes partial roof collapse at store in San Rafael
First rain of season delights, surprises many in North Bay
Rain showers return to Bay Area after 4 months
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
More storm
WEATHER
Storm causes partial roof collapse at store in San Rafael
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
AccuWeather Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms possible next 2 days
First rain of season delights, surprises many in North Bay
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm causes partial roof collapse at store in San Rafael
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Democrats question Kavanaugh's credibility, temperament
Pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths 'help me'
AccuWeather Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms possible next 2 days
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Show More
Kids of the 90s rejoice! Classic Trix cereal shapes are back
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
EXCLUSIVE: Former Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh speaking out
34 children attending Bible camp found dead as toll cross 1,200 in Indonesia
EXCLUSIVE: 'Video vigilantes' documenting SF drug use hope for stronger city response
More News