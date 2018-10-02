First rain of season triggers chaotic commute in Bay Area

Careful on rain-slick roads! A car was badly damaged in a rollover accident on NB Hwy 101 in Petaluma early this morning. No injuries were reported. https://t.co/SaUgnpjXVm #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/1TAbD8IPvD — LiveDoppler7 (@LiveDoppler7) October 2, 2018

The storm has created a chaotic commute for drivers on Bay Area roadways. The CHP is reminding drivers to be safe after several accidents were reported on slick roadways.A car was badly damaged in a rollover accident on northbound Highway 101 near Petaluma Boulevard. No injuries were reported. Moderate rain was falling at the time of the crash, but the cause is under investigation.Police remind drivers how to navigate through rain-slick roadways. Rule one -- don't tailgate the car in front of you."What we find is reaction time is delayed a little bit, the roads are wet, cars start to slide and that's when we see collisions," said Commander Aaron Johnson from the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety.Fire officials say just because it's raining doesn't mean fire season is over."After the rain goes away, fuels will dry and we'll be back in the same situation we were a few days earlier," said Mill Valley Fire Chief Scott Barnes.