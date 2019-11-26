storm

'Bring it on!' First storm of season headed for the Bay Area

By Cornell Barnard
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- The first storm of the season is about to roar into the Bay Area, and many of us are more than ready to break that dry spell.

Terri Brown can't recall the last rain around here but she knows we need it, her outdoor furniture, not so much.

"I'm buying tarps to cover the patio furniture from the rain, just getting ready," said Brown.

Better hurry, most of the tarps have sold out at Pini Ace Hardware Store in Novato along with other weatherproof stuff.

"All sorts of tarps, rain gear and roof patch material- you name it, they're coming in last minute for it," said manager Brian Avedano.

An early Thanksgiving storm, on approach.

"It's kind of welcome, not all at once," said homeowner John Troia.

The streets are covered with autumn leaves and that's a problem this time of year.

"We'd like to request that residents don't blow leaves into the street, it winds up in the storm drain and gets plugged," said Novato Public Works Director Chris Blunk.

Blunk says the city's been gearing up for rain by clearing debris from creek channels and storm drains. His crews will be on standby starting Tuesday.

"Typically we'll check in with people if we need to get a hold of them in the middle of the night to take care of downed trees," Blunk added.

At Cousins Christmas Tree lot, managers say the rain will keep the first shipment of trees from Oregon fresh and hopefully prevent another PG&E Blackout.

"We're happy we don't have to worry about power outages, we live on the bare minimal out here and the bit of electricity we have really helps," said tree lot manager Deann Dasilva.
