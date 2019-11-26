Flash Flood Watch for Kincade burn scar, other advisories as storm approaches Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two regions of the Bay Area will be under weather watches as the fall season's first major storm season approaches the Bay Area on Tuesday.The Kincade Fire burn area in northern Sonoma County will be under a Flash Flood Watch between 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday with rainfall of approximately 0.5-0.75 inches expected, weather officials said. In addition to flooding, rockslides and debris flows may occur.Separately, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Monterey County's Santa Lucia Mountains above 2,500 feet starting late Tuesday through Thanksgiving morning.Weather officials advised campers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts to anticipate winter-like impacts above the Big Sur area. Approximately 1-3 inches of snow is expected above 2,500 feet, 3-6 inches between 3,000-4,000 feet and 5- and possibly 8-plus inches above 4,000 feet.Weather officials said the peaks of the Diablo Range and Santa Cruz Mountains might also see snow, but no weather advisories are in effect for either area as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.A Wind Advisory will go into effect for parts of the Bay Area above 1,000 feet from 4 p.m. today until 4 a.m. tomorrow. Gusts could reach 50 mph, bringing down trees, power lines and causing power outages.A High Surf Advisory will go into effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 3 p.m. along the coast Wednesday. Northwest swell may reach 17-20 feet and breakers are possible at 22-27 feet.