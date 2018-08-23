Flights leave San Jose for Hawaii as Hurricane Lane turns to islands

Flights to Hawaii from San Jose have taken off on time Thursday morning despite the fact Hurricane Lane is taking aim at the islands.Cora Dela Rosa was leaving on the 7:50 a.m. Alaska Airlines flight back to her home in Honolulu. The storm has her worried about what she'll find when she arrives.Dela Rosa says her kids at home have let her know about the current weather conditions. Officials have also prepared them for what to do in case they have to evacuate."They know they will go to a shelter nearby," said Dela Rosa.Most airlines are waving rebooking fees for customers as officials in Hawaii shut down schools, parks and offices.Friends Daniel Serrano and Terrance Tee were flying from San Jose to Hawaii for the Spartan race scheduled for Saturday.Tee explained, "At first I hesitated because I was like, I don't think we'll be able to run. But then we got the email that said it might be pushed back to Sunday so a little hope came through for us, you know."For some people their vacation just turned into an adventure. The Justesen family from Clovis wasn't going to cancel their trip to Hawaii after planning for months."You're going to get wet there anyways, whether it's in the water or coming down on you," said Clovis resident Cliff Justesen.The latest numbers from FlightAware.com say that there are two cancellations and one delay at the airport in Maui and six cancellations and 27 delays in Honolulu. At SFO, there are 28 cancellations and 186 delays.