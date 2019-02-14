Flood Warning triggers evacuations in San Jose

Attention San Jose residents- if you need assistance evacuating due to potential flooding call the City of San Jose at 408-535-3500

Evacuation center set up at Willow Glen Community Center. Pets welcome. pic.twitter.com/moPIycKwUb — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019

EVACUATION ORDER IN SAN JOSÉ- pic.twitter.com/QlrSwA4eEp — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019

This neighborhood in Willow Glen is being evacuated. Evacuations taking place on area streets including Glacier and Courtyard Drives. pic.twitter.com/oqckxPOfAX — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 14, 2019

San Jose residents are being evacuated due to to a Flood Warning that has been issued by the National Weather Service.The order impacts residents along the Guadalupe River area from Willow Glen Way to Atlanta Avenue. Police have also been advising resident to evacuate the Ross Creek area.An evacuation center has been set up at Willow Glen Community Center at 2175 Lincoln Avenue. VTA is assisting residents who need to get to the evacuation center. Pets are welcome.The city of San Jose is advising residents to call 408-535-3500 with any questions or concerns.