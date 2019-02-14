STORM

Flood Warning triggers evacuations in San Jose

Evacuations due to flooding in San Jose, California on Thursday, February 14, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose residents are being evacuated due to to a Flood Warning that has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The order impacts residents along the Guadalupe River area from Willow Glen Way to Atlanta Avenue. Police have also been advising resident to evacuate the Ross Creek area.

An evacuation center has been set up at Willow Glen Community Center at 2175 Lincoln Avenue. VTA is assisting residents who need to get to the evacuation center. Pets are welcome.

The city of San Jose is advising residents to call 408-535-3500 with any questions or concerns.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.

RADAR: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
