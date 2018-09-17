WEATHER

Venomous snakes spotted escaping the flood waters from Florence

Flooding brings venomous snakes out (Bradley Thomas Dixon)

TOPSAIL ISLAND, North Carolina --
"If you are in an area that is flooded, keep an eye out for snakes."

In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Bradley Thomas Dixon stumbled upon these two cottonmouth snakes at a disc golf course on Topsail Island.

"Just walked up on these guys on the farm I evacuated to just off of Topsail Island!" said Dixon, who is from Mebane, North Carolina.

This is yet another reason to be cautious around flooded areas.

Flood waters and standing waters pose various risks, including infectious diseases, chemical hazards, metal hazards, as well as insects and snakes.
