Flooding in Novato forces shelter-in-place order, street closures

Firefighters in a neighborhood in Novato, California on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. (KGO-TV)

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
Novato police have closed several streets and issued at least one shelter-in-place order in the city early Thursday morning due to flooding across the city in the midst of a severe winter storm.

Residents in Paper Mill Creek Court have been told to stay inside their homes due to "significant" flooding, a police dispatcher confirmed. Police weren't able to verify how serious the flooding is or if evacuations are taking place.

In addition, police said the following streets are closed: South Novato Boulevard between Nave and Lark courts, Simmons Lane from San Marin Drive to Lesse Lane and all of Commercial Boulevard.

No further information is immediately available.

