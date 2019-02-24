STORM

Flooding possible as wet winter storm heads towards the Bay Area

A wet winter storm is heading to the Bay Area that could cause flooding in the North Bay. (KGO-TV)

Krisann Chasarik
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A wet winter storm is heading to the Bay Area. The North Bay is expected to get the brunt of the storm and is under a flood watch from Monday afternoon into Wednesday night. Five to nine inches of rain is expected to drench parts of Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties. Heavy rain could last for hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for most of the Bay Area, from Martinez and San Francisco south to Gilroy from 4 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Wednesday. Rain is expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon. Some areas could get three to five inches.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says we can expect heavy showers at times, especially Monday night. Rain is expected to affect Monday evening's commute. People can expect a slower-than-normal drive. Road flooding is possible as well as a rapid rise to local streams and creeks. One to three inches of rain is expected in the immediate Bay Area, and possibly up to five inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

In addition to the wet weather, be prepared for strong winds. They're expected to blow through the area Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

