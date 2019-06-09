Proof tornadoes can happen anywhere, a funnel cloud was spotted in Alaska

KENAI PENINSULA, Alaska (KGO) -- We usually associate tornadoes with the central part of the United States, after all a large swath is nicknamed "tornado alley."Video posted by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources - Division of Forestry shows funnels can happen just about anywhere.Crews working a wildfire on the Kenai Peninsula spotted the funnel but it is not clear whether it was over land or water.The Kenai Peninsula is to the south of Anchorage.If it was over water that would make it a waterspout, it is a tornado if it is over land.Tornadoes are rare in Alaska with only a handful being reported over the years.