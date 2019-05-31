heat

Get ready for 7 days of warm weather, Bay Area!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Feeling hot, hot, hot? ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the Bay Area is in for the longest stretch of warmer-than-average weather so far this year.

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the next seven days will be in the 80s and 90s.

"Pool weather is on the way," said Nicco. "Friday is going to be one of the warmest days, but Mother Nature is just teasing us because the real heat comes when we head back to work next week."



The Bay Area will surge into the 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before it gets even hotter.

"Inland areas will hit 88 on Monday, 92 on Tuesday and 90 on Wednesday," said Nicco.

Some advice from air conditioning repair services is to do an annual maintenance check before summer so you find out if your air conditioning unit is working before it gets too hot and busy.

